Mintcoin (CRYPTO:MINT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $39,002.00

Mintcoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. During the last week, Mintcoin has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. Mintcoin has a market capitalization of $9.89 million and $39,002.00 worth of Mintcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mintcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AsiaCoin (AC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000363 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitok (BITOK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Mintcoin

Mintcoin (CURRENCY:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. Mintcoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. Mintcoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam. The Reddit community for Mintcoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mintcoin’s official website is www.mintcoinofficial.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mintcoin

Mintcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Mintcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mintcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mintcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

