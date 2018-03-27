Miton Group’s (MGR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Miton Group (LON:MGR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 60 ($0.83) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of MGR stock opened at GBX 43 ($0.59) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.31 and a PE ratio of 2,150.00. Miton Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 34.75 ($0.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 46.25 ($0.64).

Miton Group Company Profile

Miton Group plc provides fund management services in the United Kingdom. It trades its funds under the MAM, MAM Funds, Midas Capital Partners, and Miton Asset Management fund brand names. The company was formerly known as Midas Capital lc and changed its name to MAM Funds plc in July 2010. Miton Group plc was founded in 2001 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

