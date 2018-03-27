Mobile Mini (MINI) and Sealed Air (SEE) Financial Analysis

Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) and Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sealed Air and Mobile Mini’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sealed Air 17.90% 74.28% 5.22% Mobile Mini 22.91% 6.49% 2.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.3% of Sealed Air shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Sealed Air shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Mobile Mini shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Sealed Air pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Mobile Mini pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Sealed Air pays out 15.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mobile Mini pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sealed Air has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sealed Air and Mobile Mini’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sealed Air $4.46 billion 1.58 $814.90 million $4.19 10.06 Mobile Mini $533.55 million 3.64 $122.22 million $2.75 15.82

Sealed Air has higher revenue and earnings than Mobile Mini. Sealed Air is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mobile Mini, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Sealed Air has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobile Mini has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sealed Air and Mobile Mini, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sealed Air 0 7 6 0 2.46 Mobile Mini 0 4 3 0 2.43

Sealed Air currently has a consensus target price of $50.27, suggesting a potential upside of 19.21%. Mobile Mini has a consensus target price of $45.17, suggesting a potential upside of 3.83%. Given Sealed Air’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sealed Air is more favorable than Mobile Mini.

Summary

Sealed Air beats Mobile Mini on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation is engaged in food safety and security, facility hygiene and product protection business. The Company’s segments are Food Care (includes Corporate, Medical Applications and New Ventures businesses), Product Care and Corporate. The Food Care segment focuses on providing a range of integrated system solutions. The Food Care business serves primarily perishable food and beverage processors, predominately in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, beverages, poultry and dairy (solids and liquids) markets throughout the world. The Product Care segment provides customers with a range of Product Care solutions to meet cushioning, void fill, surface protection, retail display, containment and dunnage needs.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc. provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank and Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, such as steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving retailers, construction companies, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for use in a range of applications, including storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, maintenance supplies, documents and records, and household goods. It also provides a range of specialty containment equipment comprising steel tanks, stainless steel tank trailers, and pumps and filtration equipment, as well as roll-off, vacuum, and dewatering boxes. In addition, the company offers specialty containment services consisting of transportation of containers for waste management; provision of waste management oversight and services; system design, including the assessment of pumping, filtration, and temporary storage needs; and field services to install and connect customer containment equipment. It primarily leases its specialty products for chemical, refinery, oil and natural gas drilling, mining, and environmental service customers. As of February 2, 2018, the company operated a rental fleet of approximately 215,000 storage solutions containers and office units; and 12,100 specialty containment units in the United State. Its network also consisted of 154 locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. Mobile Mini, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

