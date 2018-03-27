Mobileiron (MOBL) Trading Down 6.7%

Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) shares traded down 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $4.85. 515,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 629,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Mobileiron from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Northland Securities set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mobileiron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mobileiron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.35.

The stock has a market cap of $512.86, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.44.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 31.90% and a negative return on equity of 181.27%. The company had revenue of $48.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.47 million. equities research analysts forecast that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Aaref Hilaly sold 9,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $46,294.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,707.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Fields sold 71,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $369,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,761 shares of company stock worth $776,446. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileiron during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileiron during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileiron during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mobileiron during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileiron

MobileIron, Inc (MobileIron) provides a mobile information technology (IT) platform for enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content and devices. The Company’s solution provides enterprise security. The MobileIron Platform combines security and enterprise mobility management (EMM) tools, including mobile device management (MDM), mobile application management (MAM), and mobile content management (MCM) capabilities.

