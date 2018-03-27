Molina Healthcare (MOH) PT Raised to $92.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price target hoisted by Piper Jaffray to $92.00 in a report published on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Jefferies Group restated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a hold rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.50.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) traded up $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.33. 265,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,482. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $93.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,455.63, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Molina Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Terry Bayer sold 2,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $256,930.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,529.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $109,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 360,140 shares of company stock valued at $30,179,670. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,440,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 103,775 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc offers Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals, and assists government agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program. The Company operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions and Other, which includes its Pathways Health and Community Support LLC (Pathways) business.

