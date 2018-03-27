MonaCoin (MONA) Price Hits $3.52

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $205.14 million and $1.29 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $3.52 or 0.00043471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fisco, Zaif, Livecoin and Bleutrade. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,133.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.32 or 0.05806640 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $911.40 or 0.11252400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.28 or 0.01784270 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.97 or 0.02398740 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00208581 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00683220 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00085267 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $220.92 or 0.02732050 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 58,358,325 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin is a peer-to-peer payment network and digital currency based on an open source protocol. – scrypt – 1.5 minute block targets – subsidy halves in 1051k blocks (~3 years) – 105,120,000 total coins – 50 coins per block – DigiShield difficulty algorithm “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Fisco, Zaif, CryptoBridge, Bitbank, Bleutrade and EXX. It is not presently possible to buy MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

