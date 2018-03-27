MonetaryUnit Market Capitalization Tops $17.82 Million (CRYPTO:MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001778 BTC on exchanges including Bittylicious, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Upbit. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $17.82 million and $2.00 million worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00046182 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALQO (ALQO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004230 BTC.

LockChain (LOC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00011940 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000806 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 127,608,361 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system “

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex, Bittylicious and CryptoBridge. It is not possible to buy MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

