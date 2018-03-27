B. Riley Begins Coverage on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

Equities researchers at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MRCC. BidaskClub raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

MRCC stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.23. 127,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $253.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 million. equities research analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Theodore L. Koenig purchased 27,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $338,256.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/monroe-capital-mrcc-receives-new-coverage-from-analysts-at-b-riley.html.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation primarily through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, and unsecured subordinated debt and equity.

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.