Monster Beverage (MNST) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Monster Beverage earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 46.586301606267 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of MNST stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,768,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $31,639.26, a PE ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $70.21.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $810.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.25 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Monster Beverage to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.87.

In other news, Chairman Rodney C. Sacks sold 898 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $57,929.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney C. Sacks sold 697 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $44,963.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 963,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,174,028.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,935 shares of company stock valued at $8,272,051. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/monster-beverage-mnst-earning-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-analysis-shows.html.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company. The Company develop, market, sell and distribute alternative beverage category beverages under the brand names of Monster Energy, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Java Monster, X-Presso Monster, Muscle Monster, Punch Monster, Hansen’s, Hansen’s Natural Cane Soda, Junior Juice, Blue Sky, Hubert’s, Worx Energy and Peace Tea.

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.