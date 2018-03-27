Mooncoin (MOON) Price Hits $0.0001

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, Mooncoin has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $18.64 million and approximately $6,399.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Bleutrade.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.90 or 0.01771570 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008032 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004878 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015422 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001272 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00022850 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 223,825,512,211 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mooncoin is www.mooncoin.eco. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia.

According to CryptoCompare, “There is one coin for each millimeter of covering distance from the Earth to the Moon. Moon Coin has an increasing block reward reduction range, where in the first 100,000 blocks the reward can be between 0 and 1,000,000 coins, this then drops to 0-600,000 coins for the second 100,000 blocks and so on. After block 384,400 all block rewards are fixed at 29531. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

