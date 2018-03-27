Morgan Sindall Group (MGNS) Receives Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,565 ($21.62) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MGNS. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($22.80) price objective on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($22.11) price objective on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Thursday, March 8th.

Shares of Morgan Sindall Group (LON MGNS) opened at GBX 1,216 ($16.80) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $599.69 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,085.71. Morgan Sindall Group has a 1-year low of GBX 947.81 ($13.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,520 ($21.00).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.40) per share. This is a boost from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 26th.

In related news, insider Steve Crummett sold 37,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,192 ($16.47), for a total transaction of £449,729.68 ($621,345.23).

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

Morgan Sindall Group plc is a construction and regeneration company. The Company operates through various divisions, including construction and infrastructure, fit out, property services, partnership housing, urban regeneration and investments. The Company’s construction and infrastructure division provides specialist construction and infrastructure design and build services on projects, frameworks and alliances.

