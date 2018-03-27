ADT (ADT) Price Target Cut to $15.00

ADT (NYSE:ADT) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday, March 16th. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the security and automation business’ stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded ADT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs started coverage on ADT in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on ADT in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on ADT in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on ADT in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.88.

Get ADT alerts:

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.51. ADT has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $13.02.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The security and automation business reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 26th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/morgan-stanley-cuts-adt-adt-price-target-to-15-00-updated.html.

About ADT

ADT Inc is a provider of monitored security, interactive home and business automation and related monitoring services in the United States and Canada. The Company offers a range of products home security systems, home automation, security cameras, fire, home and safety, and monitoring services. It also offers residential, commercial, and multi-site customers a comprehensive set of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.