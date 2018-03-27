Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund Inc (MSF) Major Shareholder Sells $31,456.58 in Stock

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund Inc (NYSE:MSF) major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $31,456.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

City Of London Investment Grou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 23rd, City Of London Investment Grou sold 33,400 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $607,212.00.

On Tuesday, March 20th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 26,807 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $495,393.36.

On Wednesday, March 14th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 34,323 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $648,361.47.

On Thursday, March 8th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 5,000 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 6th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 8,400 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $156,660.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, City Of London Investment Grou bought 6,200 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $120,962.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, City Of London Investment Grou bought 10,400 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $196,352.00.

On Friday, January 5th, City Of London Investment Grou bought 6,700 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $124,285.00.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, City Of London Investment Grou bought 53,501 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $977,463.27.

On Friday, December 29th, City Of London Investment Grou bought 17,031 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.86 per share, with a total value of $304,173.66.

Shares of MSF stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $18.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,094. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $19.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Doliver Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $569,000. 48.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund

The Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation through investments primarily in emerging country equity securities. It invests in various sectors, such as banks; insurance; diversified telecommunication services; food and staples retailing; food products; Internet software and services; oil, gas and consumable fuels; automobiles; beverages; construction and engineering; hotels, restaurants and leisure; independent power producers and energy traders; Internet and catalog retail; machinery; pharmaceuticals, real estate management and development; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; transportation infrastructure, and wireless telecommunication services.

