Press coverage about Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:MSF) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 47.0351180761921 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

MSF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.42. The company had a trading volume of 14,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,897. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $19.86.

In related news, major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou purchased 17,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.86 per share, for a total transaction of $304,173.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 103,567 shares of company stock worth $1,894,280 and have sold 107,930 shares worth $2,000,127.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/morgan-stanley-emerging-markets-fund-msf-getting-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-study-finds.html.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund

The Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation through investments primarily in emerging country equity securities. It invests in various sectors, such as banks; insurance; diversified telecommunication services; food and staples retailing; food products; Internet software and services; oil, gas and consumable fuels; automobiles; beverages; construction and engineering; hotels, restaurants and leisure; independent power producers and energy traders; Internet and catalog retail; machinery; pharmaceuticals, real estate management and development; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; transportation infrastructure, and wireless telecommunication services.

