MorphoSys (MOR) Given a €98.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) received a €98.00 ($120.99) price objective from Commerzbank in a research report issued on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.51% from the stock’s previous close.

MOR has been the subject of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €90.00 ($111.11) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($106.17) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs set a €80.00 ($98.77) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €57.00 ($70.37) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €93.00 ($114.81) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €84.02 ($103.73).

Shares of MorphoSys stock opened at €83.40 ($102.96) on Monday. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of €49.63 ($61.27) and a 52 week high of €88.10 ($108.77). The stock has a market cap of $2,490.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.61.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 human antibody drug candidates for the treatment of cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

