Mothercare (MTC) Stock Price Up 0%

Mothercare (LON:MTC) rose 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19.50 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 19.30 ($0.27). Approximately 751,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 931,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.30 ($0.27).

MTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.83) price objective on shares of Mothercare in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mothercare to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 82 ($1.13) to GBX 40 ($0.55) in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 29 ($0.40) price objective on shares of Mothercare in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.29) price objective on shares of Mothercare in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Mothercare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 52 ($0.72).

The firm has a market cap of $28.40 and a PE ratio of -482.50.

In other news, insider Mark Newton-Jones bought 218,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £100,678.36 ($139,096.93).

About Mothercare

Mothercare plc operates as a multi-channel retailer, franchisor, and wholesaler of products for mothers-to-be, babies, and children under the Mothercare and Early Learning Centre brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides clothing for babies, toddlers, girls, and boys; nightwear and underwear; footwear; swimwear; and other accessories, as well as maternity apparel.

