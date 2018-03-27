Mothership Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.90 Million (CRYPTO:MSP)

Mothership (CURRENCY:MSP) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Mothership has a market capitalization of $16.90 million and approximately $79,762.00 worth of Mothership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mothership token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001531 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Mothership has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002797 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00723751 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014910 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012672 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00037950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00146729 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00029027 BTC.

Mothership Token Profile

Mothership launched on July 8th, 2017. Mothership’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,000,000 tokens. Mothership’s official Twitter account is @MothershipCX. The official website for Mothership is mothership.cx.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mothership is aims to be a blockchain financial services focused around the Estonian e-Residence government programme. The core of these services are: Token amrket for the EUWallet connected to your e-Resident digital IDSecure crypto exchange Hosting platform for blockchain applications”

Mothership Token Trading

Mothership can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Mothership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mothership must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mothership using one of the exchanges listed above.

