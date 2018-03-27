Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MPAA. Roth Capital set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

MPAA stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.48. 94,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,450. The firm has a market cap of $404.18, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.24. Motorcar Parts of America has a twelve month low of $20.11 and a twelve month high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $100.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.46 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 4.02%. Motorcar Parts of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorcar Parts of America announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, CEO Joffe Selwyn bought 5,000 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,691. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,612 shares of company stock worth $140,356 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 944,797 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,610,000 after acquiring an additional 41,560 shares during the last quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,810,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,341,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 1,036.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 60,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,171,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,526,000 after acquiring an additional 94,985 shares during the last quarter.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc is a manufacturer, remanufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts, including alternators, starters, wheel hub assembly, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications.

