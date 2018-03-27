MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm currently has $102.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSM has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens set a $114.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, UBS cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.54.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $91.47 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $65.42 and a 52 week high of $104.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $5,052.25, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $768.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Christopher Davanzo sold 12,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.43, for a total transaction of $1,125,457.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,521.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 783,437 shares of company stock worth $74,083,049 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 160,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 36,882 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at $857,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 33,819 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 20,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,179,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,112,000 after purchasing an additional 604,873 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/msc-industrial-direct-msm-raised-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc is a North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. The Company’s range of MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components and electrical supplies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.