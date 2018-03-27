MTGE Investment Corp. (MTGE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on April 9th

MTGE Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:MTGE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

MTGE stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. MTGE Investment has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $810.62, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.26.

MTGE Investment (NASDAQ:MTGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. MTGE Investment had a net margin of 177.04% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other MTGE Investment news, SVP Christopher Kuehl sold 3,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $63,740.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MTGE Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MTGE Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

MTGE Investment Company Profile

MTGE Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in, finances and manages a leveraged portfolio of real estate-related investments, which include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, other mortgage-related investments and other real estate investments.

