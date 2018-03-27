Mtu Aero Engines A (MTUAY) versus Its Peers Critical Contrast

Mtu Aero Engines A (OTCMKTS: MTUAY) is one of 62 public companies in the “AEROSPACE/DEFENSE” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Mtu Aero Engines A to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mtu Aero Engines A and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mtu Aero Engines A $5.69 billion $431.29 million 19.87 Mtu Aero Engines A Competitors $8.26 billion $582.32 million 22.09

Mtu Aero Engines A’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mtu Aero Engines A. Mtu Aero Engines A is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Mtu Aero Engines A and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mtu Aero Engines A 7.54% 24.93% 7.66% Mtu Aero Engines A Competitors -0.95% -265.63% 8.25%

Dividends

Mtu Aero Engines A pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Mtu Aero Engines A pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “AEROSPACE/DEFENSE” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 39.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mtu Aero Engines A and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mtu Aero Engines A 0 1 3 0 2.75 Mtu Aero Engines A Competitors 372 2196 2981 101 2.50

As a group, “AEROSPACE/DEFENSE” companies have a potential upside of 3.74%. Given Mtu Aero Engines A’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mtu Aero Engines A has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Mtu Aero Engines A has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mtu Aero Engines A’s rivals have a beta of 0.80, suggesting that their average share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.3% of shares of all “AEROSPACE/DEFENSE” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “AEROSPACE/DEFENSE” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mtu Aero Engines A rivals beat Mtu Aero Engines A on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Mtu Aero Engines A Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines, modules, and components in Germany, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturing Business; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Business. The company develops, manufactures, assembles, and delivers commercial engines, including long haul airliners, short and medium haul aircraft, business jets, and helicopters; military engines, such as fighter jets, helicopters, and transporters; and industrial gas turbines. It also maintains, repairs, and overhauls commercial and military engines, and industrial gas turbines, as well as offers engine modules and parts repair services; and engine leasing and fleet management services. The company was formerly known as MTU Aero Engines Holding AG and changed its name to MTU Aero Engines AG in May 2013. MTU Aero Engines AG was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

