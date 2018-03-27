Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €205.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €205.00 ($253.09) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report released on Friday, March 16th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MEURV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €207.00 ($255.56) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC set a €223.00 ($275.31) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs set a €215.00 ($265.43) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €215.00 ($265.43) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €200.44 ($247.46).

Munchener Ruckvers has a twelve month low of €164.50 ($203.09) and a twelve month high of €200.00 ($246.91).

