Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $1.28 Million Holdings in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 0.15% of KEMET worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KEMET in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in KEMET in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in KEMET in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in KEMET in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in KEMET in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Per Olof Loof sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $912,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,116,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,375,741.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Vincent Borruso sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $406,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,021 over the last 90 days. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KEM stock opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,030.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.49. KEMET Co. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $27.35.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.68 million. KEMET had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. equities research analysts predict that KEMET Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KEM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of KEMET in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

KEMET Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide and the TOKIN brand in Japan and Korea. The company operates through three segments: Solid Capacitors; Film and Electrolytics; and Electro-magnetic, Sensors & Actuators.

