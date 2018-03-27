Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 2,360 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan cut its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Lam Research by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 763,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after buying an additional 21,842 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Richard A. Gottscho sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $3,542,197.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 25,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,472,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,393 shares of company stock worth $19,222,556 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.60. 950,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821,442. The firm has a market cap of $33,019.07, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.47. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $124.91 and a one year high of $234.88.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.66. Lam Research had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.05%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Vetr upgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.51 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Mizuho started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 target price (up from $261.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.94.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation is a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes and services semiconductor processing systems that are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs). It operates through manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment segment.

