Myriad Market Capitalization Tops $9.58 Million (CRYPTO:XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. Myriad has a total market cap of $9.58 million and $61,240.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Myriad has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000141 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000411 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,562,621,500 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

Myriad can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is not possible to buy Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

