MyWish Market Capitalization Tops $2.26 Million (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. In the last seven days, MyWish has traded 36.3% lower against the US dollar. MyWish has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $7,773.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyWish token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, Cryptopia and Bancor Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MyWish Profile

MyWish launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 19,803,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,825,062 tokens. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, EtherDelta and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

