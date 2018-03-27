N Brown Group (BWNG) Receives GBX 252 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 252 ($3.48).

BWNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. N+1 Singer reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($4.01) price target on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.18) price target on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt dropped their price target on N Brown Group from GBX 375 ($5.18) to GBX 275 ($3.80) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

In related news, insider Matt Davies acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £19,300 ($26,664.82).

Shares of N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 189.30 ($2.62). The stock had a trading volume of 494,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.98 and a P/E ratio of 9,465.00. N Brown Group has a twelve month low of GBX 181.20 ($2.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 361 ($4.99).

N Brown Group Company Profile

N Brown Group PLC operates as a digital fashion retailer primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the United States. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brand names.

