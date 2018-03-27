Nabors Industries (NBR) Receives $10.39 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.39.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NBR. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $9.00 price objective on Nabors Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 307,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 9,571 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 106,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBR stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $7.14. 3,346,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,368,099. The stock has a market cap of $2,316.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $14.28.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $708.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.35 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. Nabors Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. research analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Nabors Industries’s payout ratio is presently -12.63%.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

