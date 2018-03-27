Nabors Industries (NBR) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.15

Media stories about Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nabors Industries earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 47.9935547418304 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

NBR stock opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,316.05, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.68. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $708.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.35 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 12th. Nabors Industries’s payout ratio is presently -12.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NBR shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price target on Nabors Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Cowen set a $9.00 price target on Nabors Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

