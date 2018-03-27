Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) PT Set at $16.00 by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price target on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) in a report issued on Friday, March 16th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NBRV has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Nabriva Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.69.

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $14.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $5,188,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,091,000. Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,939,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 55.56% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in engaged in the research and development of novel anti-infectives to treat serious infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. The Company’s medicinal chemistry has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations of its lead product candidate, lefamulin.

