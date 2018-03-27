National CineMedia (NCMI) & Copart (CPRT) Head to Head Review

National CineMedia (NASDAQ: NCMI) and Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for National CineMedia and Copart, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National CineMedia 1 4 2 0 2.14 Copart 0 5 5 0 2.50

National CineMedia currently has a consensus price target of $7.92, suggesting a potential upside of 49.94%. Copart has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.57%. Given National CineMedia’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe National CineMedia is more favorable than Copart.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.4% of National CineMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Copart shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of National CineMedia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Copart shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National CineMedia and Copart’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National CineMedia $426.10 million 0.98 $2.50 million $0.02 264.00 Copart $1.45 billion 8.14 $394.22 million $1.43 35.55

Copart has higher revenue and earnings than National CineMedia. Copart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National CineMedia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

National CineMedia has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Copart has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

National CineMedia pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.9%. Copart does not pay a dividend. National CineMedia pays out 3,400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares National CineMedia and Copart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National CineMedia 0.12% -55.42% 2.25% Copart 20.95% 30.94% 17.89%

Summary

Copart beats National CineMedia on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc. (NCM, Inc.) is a holding company that manages its consolidated subsidiary National CineMedia, LLC (NCM LLC). The Company operates digital in-theater network in North America, allowing NCM LLC to sell advertising and certain third-party theater circuits under long-term network affiliate agreements. It is engaged in the sale of advertising to national, regional and local businesses in First Look, its cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens across the United States It also sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network (LEN), a series of screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theater lobbies. The Company sells online and mobile advertising through its Cinema Accelerator digital product to reach entertainment audiences beyond the theater. In-theater advertising and entertainment content is distributed across NCM LLC’s national theater network.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc. provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners. The company's services include online seller access, salvage estimation, estimating, end-of-life vehicle processing, virtual insured exchange, transportation, vehicle inspection stations, on-demand reporting, motor vehicle regulatory agency processing, flexible vehicle processing programs, buy it now, member network, sales process, and dealer services. Its services also comprise services to sell vehicles through CashForCars.com; and U-Pull-It service that allows buyer to remove valuable parts, and sell the remaining parts and car body. The company sells its products principally to licensed vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, repair licensees, used vehicle dealers, and exporters, as well as to the general public. It operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Germany, Brazil, the Republic of Ireland, Spain, and India. Copart, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

