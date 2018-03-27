National Grid (NGG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NGG stock opened at $54.20 on Tuesday. National Grid has a one year low of $51.44 and a one year high of $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGG. State Street Corp grew its stake in National Grid by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in National Grid by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in National Grid by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $967,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in National Grid by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,871,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,355,000 after purchasing an additional 189,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc is an electricity and gas utility company focused on transmission and distribution activities in electricity and gas in both the United Kingdom and the United States. The Company’s segments include UK Electricity Transmission, which is engaged in high voltage electricity transmission networks in Great Britain; UK Gas Transmission, which is the gas transmission network in Great Britain and United Kingdom liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage activities; UK Gas Distribution, which includes approximately four of the eight regional networks of Great Britain’s gas distribution system, and US Regulated, which includes gas distribution networks, electricity distribution networks and high voltage electricity transmission networks in New York, and New England and electricity generation facilities in New York.

