National HealthCare Co. (NHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of NHC stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.65. 32,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,424. The firm has a market cap of $950.76, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.45. National HealthCare has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $75.70.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $246.31 million during the quarter.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) is engaged in the operation of skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. The Company is engaged in the post-acute healthcare industry segment. Its business activities include providing sub-acute and post-acute skilled nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, memory and Alzheimer’s care, senior living services, and home healthcare services.

