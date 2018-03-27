National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2018 EPS estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.34.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Group set a $31.00 price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. B. Riley set a $23.00 price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $24.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,226.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $551,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,415.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 134,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $18,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 13,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $350,421.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 11,200.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 533 self storage properties located in 29 states with approximately 33 million rentable square feet.

