Reviewing Natural Resource Partners (NRP) and SunCoke Energy Partners (SXCP)

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE: NRP) and SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Natural Resource Partners has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunCoke Energy Partners has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Natural Resource Partners and SunCoke Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Resource Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 SunCoke Energy Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

Natural Resource Partners currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.43%. Given Natural Resource Partners’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Natural Resource Partners is more favorable than SunCoke Energy Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.2% of Natural Resource Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of SunCoke Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.3% of Natural Resource Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Natural Resource Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. SunCoke Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. Natural Resource Partners pays out 51.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SunCoke Energy Partners pays out -120.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Natural Resource Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and SunCoke Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. SunCoke Energy Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Natural Resource Partners and SunCoke Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Resource Partners 32.67% 39.34% 5.84% SunCoke Energy Partners -2.28% 14.22% 4.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Natural Resource Partners and SunCoke Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Resource Partners $378.02 million 0.91 $88.66 million $3.48 8.12 SunCoke Energy Partners $845.60 million 0.98 -$18.10 million ($1.97) -9.11

Natural Resource Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SunCoke Energy Partners. SunCoke Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Natural Resource Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Natural Resource Partners beats SunCoke Energy Partners on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P. owns, operates, manages and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States, including interests in coal, trona and soda ash, construction aggregates and other natural resources. Coal Royalty and Other segment consists primarily of coal royalty and coal related transportation and processing assets. As of December 31, 2016, Soda Ash segment included the Company’s 49% non-controlling equity interest in Ciner Wyoming, a trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery in the Green River Basin, Wyoming. VantaCore’s operating businesses include Laurel Aggregates, located in Lake Lynn, Pennsylvania; Winn Materials/McIntosh Construction, located in Clarksville, Tennessee; Grand Rivers, located in Grand Rivers, Kentucky, and Southern Aggregates, located near Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

SunCoke Energy Partners Company Profile

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. is engaged in the production of coke used in the blast furnace production of steel. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a 98% interest in Haverhill Coke Company LLC (Haverhill), Middletown Coke Company, LLC (Middletown), and Gateway Energy and Coke Company, LLC (Granite City). The Company’s segments include Domestic Coke, which consists of the Haverhill, Middletown and Granite City cokemaking and heat recovery operations located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Middletown, Ohio, and Granite City, Illinois, respectively, and Coal Logistics, which consists of the Company’s Convent Marine Terminal, Kanawha River Terminals, LLC and SunCoke Lake Terminal, LLC (Lake Terminal) coal handling and/or mixing service operations in Convent, Louisiana; Ceredo and Belle, West Virginia, and East Chicago, Indiana, respectively. It also provides coal handling and/or mixing services at its Coal Logistics terminals to steel, coke, electric utility and coal mining customers.

