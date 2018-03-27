Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NAP) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NAP) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $8.50 to $6.50. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners traded as low as $4.33 and last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 1426504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CS Mckee LP raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. CS Mckee LP now owns 64,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.59, a current ratio of 12.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $188.51, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NYSE:NAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Navios Maritime Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 million. research analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. (Navios Midstream) is a holding company. The Company’s principal activity is to own, operate and acquire crude oil tankers under long-term employment contracts, as well as refined petroleum product tankers, chemical tankers, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tankers under long-term employment contracts.

