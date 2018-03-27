Neblio Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.59 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Neblio has a total market cap of $137.05 million and approximately $12.59 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.59 or 0.00130728 BTC on exchanges including OEX, Binance, Kucoin and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00201172 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00130289 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00052466 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001650 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00212870 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000553 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00001027 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00046732 BTC.

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 13,698,316 coins and its circulating supply is 12,943,562 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Binance, Kucoin, HitBTC and OEX. It is not presently possible to buy Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

