NEO Price Down 20.2% Over Last Week (NEO)

NEO (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One NEO coin can currently be purchased for $57.79 or 0.00715878 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Cryptomate, Binance and Lbank. Over the last week, NEO has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. NEO has a market cap of $3.76 billion and $147.65 million worth of NEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007356 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002745 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00014869 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012397 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00037861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00147188 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00181669 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026678 BTC.

NEO Coin Profile

NEO’s launch date was October 17th, 2016. NEO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. NEO’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEO is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEO’s official website is neo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is a platform in which users can issue and trade assets. NEO has been rebranded from the original 'Antshares'. NEO tokenizes proofs of ownership of an asset and not the asset itself, thus taking into account all of the legal complications and obligations that may come with the transfer of shares, equity and assets. NEO represent an ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

NEO Coin Trading

NEO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Allcoin, Kucoin, Binance, OKEx, Exrates, Tidebit, CoinEgg, CoolCoin, Cryptomate, Livecoin, Upbit, Qryptos, Bitfinex, Cryptopia, BigONE, TDAX, Bittrex, Lbank, Quoine, Huobi, Coinnest, BCEX and HitBTC. It is not possible to purchase NEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEO must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

