NeosCoin Reaches Market Cap of $9.24 Million (NEOS)

NeosCoin (CURRENCY:NEOS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last seven days, NeosCoin has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. NeosCoin has a market cap of $9.24 million and $304,978.00 worth of NeosCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NeosCoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.47 or 0.00031183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bleutrade and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,045.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $895.93 or 0.11199200 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00022294 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00037047 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.97 or 0.00862119 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00022609 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00156271 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.10 or 0.01901190 BTC.

NeosCoin Profile

NEOS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2014. NeosCoin’s total supply is 3,743,022 coins. NeosCoin’s official website is www.neoscoin.com. NeosCoin’s official Twitter account is @NeosCoin. The Reddit community for NeosCoin is /r/NeosCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “NeosCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency featuring a network of masternodes that provide instant a private transactions. Neos v3.0 will provide a decentralized and immutable hosting service and social network, where participants are rewarded for their activity. Creating, sharing and liking (and more) content is automatically rewarded with a portion of the block reward (based on a point system). Neos v3.0 will offer access to the cryptocurrency without the need for exchanges or faucets. Within the network, there are also premium services that create a use case for the coin. Most of the coins spent on the premium services are bunt while a smaller part is sent to a development fund, making NeosCoin a deflationary currency. “

NeosCoin Coin Trading

NeosCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex and Bleutrade. It is not possible to buy NeosCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NeosCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NeosCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

