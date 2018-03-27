Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Neovasc Inc (US) (NASDAQ:NVCN) Stock Price

Media coverage about Neovasc Inc (US) (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Neovasc Inc (US) earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 44.7954329330011 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVCN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neovasc Inc (US) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neovasc Inc (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.05 price objective on shares of Neovasc Inc (US) in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neovasc Inc (US) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.95.

NVCN stock remained flat at $$0.11 on Tuesday. 35,462,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,644,842. Neovasc Inc has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.52.

About Neovasc Inc (US)

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

