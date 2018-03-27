Netflix (NFLX) Shares Down 6.1%

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $297.00 and last traded at $300.69. 12,028,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 10,987,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $320.35.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective (up previously from $224.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $130,592.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.55, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The Internet television network reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Netflix had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Netflix will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Friedland sold 2,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $563,933.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,811.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore A. Sarandos sold 163,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $43,050,723.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,483.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 454,899 shares of company stock valued at $122,453,300. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1,020.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 625 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

