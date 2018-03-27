Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Netgear earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 45.0062506427017 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTGR. BidaskClub raised Netgear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. BWS Financial set a $75.00 target price on Netgear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Netgear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Netgear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

NTGR stock opened at $58.05 on Tuesday. Netgear has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $71.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,773.04, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.93.

Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $397.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.27 million. Netgear had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 1.38%. Netgear’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. equities analysts expect that Netgear will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netgear news, SVP David John Henry sold 11,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $694,782.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 13,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $768,965.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,172,872.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,279 shares of company stock worth $4,287,604 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Netgear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Arlo, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as remote video security systems, broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, and WiFi network adapters.

