Netlist (NLST) Shares Up 7.7%

Netlist, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLST)’s share price shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.28. 2,189,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 1,891,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NLST. Zacks Investment Research raised Netlist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Netlist from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of -1.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Netlist stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Netlist, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLST) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.99% of Netlist worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures and sells a range of memory subsystems for datacenter, data storage and computing markets. The Company operates in the segment of design and manufacture of memory subsystems for the server, computing and communications markets. The Company’s memory subsystems consist of combinations of dynamic random access memory integrated circuits (DRAM ICs or DRAM), NAND flash memory (NAND flash), application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and other components assembled on printed circuit boards (PCBs).

