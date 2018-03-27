Neutron Achieves Market Cap of $4.66 Million (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Neutron has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001666 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutron has a market cap of $4.66 million and $411.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neutron alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00037544 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.88 or 0.00851367 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012289 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00020147 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00016139 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Neutron Profile

Neutron (NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 34,704,675 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. “

Neutron Coin Trading

Neutron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.