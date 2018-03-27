NEVERDIE (NDC) Price Hits $0.0234 on Major Exchanges

NEVERDIE (CURRENCY:NDC) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One NEVERDIE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEVERDIE has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. NEVERDIE has a total market capitalization of $958,949.00 and approximately $913.00 worth of NEVERDIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007447 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002823 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.05 or 0.00726585 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015052 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012554 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00037680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00147246 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 46% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00029177 BTC.

NEVERDIE Token Profile

NEVERDIE’s genesis date was April 11th, 2017. NEVERDIE’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,004,200 tokens. NEVERDIE’s official Twitter account is @nevereverdie and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NEVERDIE is neverdie.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the NeverDieCoin and is to turn the mechanics of buying a new life in a game, or traveling within a game or between games into a utility that requires universal tokens. With a limit to the number of tokens in circulation, these utility tokens gain an intrinsic value as the demand to utilize them grows. The tokens will be consumed each time they are used within a game and divided through smart contract design and API into fragments to be re-looted, mined, or collected and re-crafted with player skill so that they can be traded between players and used again. This will create a turnkey starting point for all game economies, as players will need to harvest and trade between each other in raw virtual materials to pay for their new lives or to hop between games. As each token is consumed through the utility, a fragment of the token will also be assigned to the game developer as operating income and into other funds. A percentage of each token consumed will be burned. “

Buying and Selling NEVERDIE

NEVERDIE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not presently possible to purchase NEVERDIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEVERDIE must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEVERDIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

