NEVERDIE (CRYPTO:NDC) Price Hits $0.0237 on Top Exchanges

NEVERDIE (CURRENCY:NDC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. NEVERDIE has a total market capitalization of $971,857.00 and approximately $491.00 worth of NEVERDIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEVERDIE token can currently be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEVERDIE has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007312 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002715 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00701183 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012532 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00037320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00145587 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00182290 BTC.

NEVERDIE Token Profile

NEVERDIE was first traded on April 11th, 2017. NEVERDIE’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,004,200 tokens. NEVERDIE’s official Twitter account is @nevereverdie and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NEVERDIE is neverdie.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the NeverDieCoin and is to turn the mechanics of buying a new life in a game, or traveling within a game or between games into a utility that requires universal tokens. With a limit to the number of tokens in circulation, these utility tokens gain an intrinsic value as the demand to utilize them grows. The tokens will be consumed each time they are used within a game and divided through smart contract design and API into fragments to be re-looted, mined, or collected and re-crafted with player skill so that they can be traded between players and used again. This will create a turnkey starting point for all game economies, as players will need to harvest and trade between each other in raw virtual materials to pay for their new lives or to hop between games. As each token is consumed through the utility, a fragment of the token will also be assigned to the game developer as operating income and into other funds. A percentage of each token consumed will be burned. “

Buying and Selling NEVERDIE

NEVERDIE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not currently possible to buy NEVERDIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEVERDIE must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEVERDIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

