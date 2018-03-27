Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) Share Price

News articles about New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. New Age Beverages earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 50.1638393181699 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NBEV stock opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. New Age Beverages has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NBEV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Age Beverages in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. New Age Beverages has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

The New Age Beverage Corporation, formerly Bucha, Inc, is a healthy functional beverage company. The Company is the owner of XingTea, XingEnergy, Aspen Pure and the Bucha Live Kombucha brands. The Company’s bucha Live Kombucha is a gluten free, organic certified, sparkling kombucha tea and is distributed in health and grocery chains across North America.

