Critical Comparison: Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) and New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

New Relic (NYSE: NEWR) and Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for New Relic and Check Point Software Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Relic 0 4 8 0 2.67 Check Point Software Technologies 0 18 5 0 2.22

New Relic currently has a consensus price target of $65.50, suggesting a potential downside of 16.00%. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus price target of $114.15, suggesting a potential upside of 13.11%. Given Check Point Software Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Check Point Software Technologies is more favorable than New Relic.

Profitability

This table compares New Relic and Check Point Software Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Relic -16.17% -25.22% -13.61% Check Point Software Technologies 43.29% 22.74% 15.24%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Relic and Check Point Software Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Relic $263.48 million 16.41 -$61.07 million ($0.99) -78.77 Check Point Software Technologies $1.85 billion 8.89 $802.92 million $4.82 20.94

Check Point Software Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than New Relic. New Relic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Check Point Software Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.8% of New Relic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of New Relic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

New Relic has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Check Point Software Technologies has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Check Point Software Technologies beats New Relic on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc. (New Relic) is a provider of enterprise software. The Company’s cloud-based platform and range of products enable organizations to collect, store and analyze software data in real time. The Company’s New Relic Software Analytics Cloud consists of an integrated suite of products, a data database and an open platform. New Relic offers an integrated suite of products, namely, New Relic APM, for application performance management; New Relic Mobile, for mobile application performance management; New Relic Servers, for server monitoring for cloud and data centers; New Relic Browser, for end user experience monitoring and performance monitoring; New Relic Synthetics, for software testing through simulated usage; New Relic Plugins, plugins to extend its functionality into other applications; New Relic Alerts, for policy management and delivering alerts across entire suite of products, and New Relic Insights, for real-time big data analytics for business managers.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Check point) develops, markets and supports a range of products and services for information technology (IT) security. The Company’s products and services are sold to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses and consumers. It offers enterprises a platform to deploy independent, modular and interoperable security applications (Software Blades), such as firewall, virtual private network (VPN), intrusion prevention system (IPS), Application Control, Anti-Bot, antivirus, data loss prevention (DLP), policy management, event analysis or multi-domain management. The Company offers Software Blades grouped into functional packages to address specific security issues. It has product offerings under these packages, which include Next Generation Firewall, Next Generation Threat Prevention, Next Generation Secure Web Gateway and Next Generation Data Protection.

