Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Position Lifted by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 100.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5,263.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of NWL stock opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,299.82, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. Newell Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $55.08.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 16.34%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NWL shares. ValuEngine cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Newell Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.72.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/newell-brands-inc-nwl-position-lifted-by-vident-investment-advisory-llc.html.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc is a marketer of consumer and commercial products. The Company’s segments include Writing, Home Solutions, Commercial Products, Baby & Parenting, Branded Consumables, Consumer Solutions, Outdoor Solutions and Process Solutions. Its products are marketed under a portfolio of brands, including Paper Mate, Sharpie, Dymo, Expo, Parker, Elmer’s, Coleman, Jostens, Marmot, Rawlings, Mr.

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.