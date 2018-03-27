Newell Brands (NWL) Lifted to Buy at Vetr

Vetr upgraded shares of Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, March 19th. Vetr currently has $29.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. FIX reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.72.

Newell Brands stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.06. 14,763,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,024,282. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,299.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Newell Brands had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWL. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 566.7% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5,263.6% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc is a marketer of consumer and commercial products. The Company’s segments include Writing, Home Solutions, Commercial Products, Baby & Parenting, Branded Consumables, Consumer Solutions, Outdoor Solutions and Process Solutions. Its products are marketed under a portfolio of brands, including Paper Mate, Sharpie, Dymo, Expo, Parker, Elmer’s, Coleman, Jostens, Marmot, Rawlings, Mr.

